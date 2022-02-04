Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,956 shares of company stock worth $24,264,257 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,237,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $63.71. 226,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

