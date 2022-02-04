Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 23.2% in January

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $503.31 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $580.35 and a 200-day moving average of $640.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.33.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after buying an additional 45,767 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

