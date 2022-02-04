Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.27. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 9,193 shares changing hands.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,933,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

