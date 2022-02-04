Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

