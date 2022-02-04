Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of SunPower worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SunPower by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.