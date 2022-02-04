Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 209.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,263 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.99% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 13,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWBK stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $26.45.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

