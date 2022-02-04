Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of TechTarget worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. FMR LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,521,000 after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,128. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

