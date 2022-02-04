Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $25.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $25.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $33.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,853.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,828.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2,829.30. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,002.02 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,564,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,494 shares of company stock valued at $386,811,896. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

