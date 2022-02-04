Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $25.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $25.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $33.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,861.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,822.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,814.31. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,990.23 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 47,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

