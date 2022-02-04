Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,450.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

GOOGL opened at $2,861.80 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,822.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,814.31. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

