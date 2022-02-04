Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,500.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,861.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,822.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,814.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 47,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

