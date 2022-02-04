Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,861.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,822.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,814.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,990.23 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

