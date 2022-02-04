Alphr finance (ALPHR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $57,129.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Alphr finance has a market cap of $125,149.69 and approximately $57,129.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.24 or 0.07249578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,082.08 or 0.99504803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.