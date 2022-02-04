Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PINE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
