Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.