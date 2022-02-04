alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €20.05 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOX. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.21).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €19.43 ($21.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.02. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.12). The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

