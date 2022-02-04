Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Alto Ingredients worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,850,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,653,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $364 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 2.73.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $305.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $375,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $263,600. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

