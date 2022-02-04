Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $65.71 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 3.38.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

