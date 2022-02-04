Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at SVB Leerink

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

