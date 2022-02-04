AMATEN (AMA) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. AMATEN has a market cap of $563,457.02 and $1,518.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

