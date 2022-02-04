Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.31% of Amazon.com worth $5,112,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $333.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 289,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,268.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,364.84. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

