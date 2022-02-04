Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $415.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,192.57. 510,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
