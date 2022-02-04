Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $415.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,192.57. 510,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

