Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,100.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,776.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,268.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,364.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.