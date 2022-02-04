Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,157.08.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,776.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,364.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $2.23. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

