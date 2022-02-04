American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 59,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 72,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.6% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 459,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLK opened at $29.27 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

