American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 24,385 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

