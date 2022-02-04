American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.51

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.59, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

The firm has a market cap of $894.78 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

