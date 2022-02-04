Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 192.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 429,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

