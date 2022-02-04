Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

