Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of FDL stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $36.93.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.