Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 29.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $2,848,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 356.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 69,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $163.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.52. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,660,230. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.