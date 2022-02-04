Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 6,723 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $110.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,927 shares of company stock worth $10,299,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

