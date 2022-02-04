AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.24-$1.28 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.42 EPS.

Shares of AME stock opened at $138.26 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average is $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

