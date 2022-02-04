Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.74. 6,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 14,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,388,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,173 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 353.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

