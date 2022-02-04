Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,612,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 240,275 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $270,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $696,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $386,491,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,182,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,683 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $159.26. 82,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

