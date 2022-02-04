Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $279,256.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,629 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,304 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 294,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 98,090 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.