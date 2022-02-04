Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,833. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.