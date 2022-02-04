Analysts Anticipate Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.30. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

CCSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 53.38 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 58.07.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.