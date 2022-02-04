Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $40.27 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.