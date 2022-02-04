Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

TBBK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bancorp by 172.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 74.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 259,067 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bancorp by 1,204.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $173,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

