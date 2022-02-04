Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of VECO opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 40.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.