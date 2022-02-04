Analysts Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

ELDN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

