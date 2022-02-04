Analysts Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Post $1.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. ExlService posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,994. ExlService has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 10,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

