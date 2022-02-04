Analysts Expect Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nephros’ earnings. Nephros posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nephros will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nephros.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.14% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEPH shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nephros by 91,380.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nephros by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Nephros by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nephros by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nephros by 186.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEPH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,635. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94. Nephros has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

