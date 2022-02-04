Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.98. Republic Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,864. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.99.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

