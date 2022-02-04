Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.11 and the lowest is $0.92. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. 5,307,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,703. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

