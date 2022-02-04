Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $55.29

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

