Analysts Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Target Price at $25.60

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $201,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. 13,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

