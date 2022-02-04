Analysts Set Expectations for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

