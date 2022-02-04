Analysts Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Target Price at $30.00

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 19,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.