Analyzing Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Valmont Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 2 0 3.00 Valmont Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fathom Digital Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.19%. Valmont Industries has a consensus price target of $292.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Valmont Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Valmont Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valmont Industries $2.90 billion 1.56 $140.69 million $9.54 22.26

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Valmont Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Valmont Industries 6.13% 17.40% 6.98%

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc. engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for global utility transmission, distribution and generation platforms primarily in the U.S., and also produces steel energy generation structures and engineered solar tracking solutions sold outside the U.S. The Irrigation segment mechanized irrigation systems and provides water management solutions for large-scale production agriculture, and technology for precision agriculture. The Coatings segment provides global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products. The company was founded by Robert B. Daugherty in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.